Yankees prospects: Ben Rice finishes a four-hit night off with a walk-off

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 5-10 at Columbus Clippers

LF Estevan Florial 2-5, 3 K, 1 SB

3B Jamie Westbrook 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

C Carlos Narvaez 1-5, 2 K

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, 1 K

RF Franchy Cordero 1-5, 2 K

DH Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

2B Wilmer Difo 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K



Clayton Beeter 4.1 IP, 7 R, 8 H, 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss) — his Double-A/Triple-A split is just night and day

Anthony Misiewicz 1.1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Zac Houston 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K

Matt Bowman 0.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K

Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

Westbrook goes OVER the wall!



Jamie Westbrook clears the 22 ft. wall in Columbus for his 21st homer of the season and 61st RBI.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 (11) vs. Erie SeaWolves

DH Trey Sweeney 1-5, 1 BB, 1 K

1B Ben Rice 4-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — a walk-off single to cap off an unreal performance

CF Spencer Jones 2-3, 2 BB, 1 K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-5, 1 K

RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

2B Mickey Gasper 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SB

LF Grant Richardson 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

SS Max Burt 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-4, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K



Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 HR

Jesús Liranzo 1.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Danny Watson 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)

Help us, Ben Rice. You're our only hope.



BEN RICE'S 4th HIT IS A WALK-OFF!!!

(Side note, the Stars Wars jerseys for Somerset are fire.)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws due to rain, doubleheader scheduled for today

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 2-1 at Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS George Lombard Jr. 0-5, 3 K

CF Jackson Castillo 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K

3B Kiko Romero 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R

C Omar Martinez 1-4, 1 RBI — go-ahead single in the sixth inning

1B Josh Moylan 1-4, 1 K

DH Garrett Martin 1-4, 1 K

LF Nelson Medina 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

RF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 4 K

2B Jose Colmenares 1-3, 1 BB



Sean Hermann 6 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR (win)

Luis Arejula 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)

Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over