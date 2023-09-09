Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/9/23

The Yankees are back below .500 after a blowout loss to the Brewers to open this series up, which is a shame for all of the cursed optimists out there (I was a game or two away from joining the bunch myself). But nevertheless the showcase for next year goes on with Michael King back on the bump and Jasson Domínguez looking to keep his historic power display for the start of a young career going. Before all of that however, it is Old-Timers’ Day at the Stadium, so be sure to check in early if you want to see the festivities go down.

Otherwise, it’s a very relaxed and easy Saturday leading up to the game. We’ve got just a couple of things to get you ready for it, first with Matt updating you all on the relevant scores from yesterday in our Rivalry Roundup. After that Noah takes a look at what wasn’t working for Carlos Rodón in his most recent start and why it’s been off-kilter all year, and Sam has the honor of covering the day that the ‘98 Yankees officially concluded a division title that had been gift-wrapped for them for the previous month-plus.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 2:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Have you ever been to Old-Timers’ Day, and if so which icons of the team have you seen?

2. Was that Luis Severino’s last game in pinstripes yesterday? What’ll you remember most from his career if it was?