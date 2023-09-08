Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/8/23

So much for the Yankees’ hopes of sweeping the Tigers away. Carlos Rodón was terrible and not much went right. The winning streak is over at five. Next, the Yankees welcome the Brewers to town. They’re leading the NL Central, so they’re a better team than when the Yankees faced them late in 2022 when Aaron Judge was chasing 60. This will be a tougher series to win than the Tigers rumble, but I’m still keeping my focus on the kiddos’ development.

Today on the site, Madison will handle the Rivalry Roundup, Matt will preview the weekend series against Milwaukee, and Peter will see if the 1998 Yankees snapped their rare mini-losing streak. Later on, Casey will suggest a possible negative result to a successful September, Malachi will discuss how the September call-ups will influence offseason strategy, and Madison will return to answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Were you more of a Robin Yount or Paul Molitor fan growing up? If you were too young to have seen them, who is your favorite Brewer of the past couple decades?

2. Predict Luis Severino’s pitching line tonight.