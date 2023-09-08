Yankees prospects: Will Warren fires seven scoreless

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-2 at Columbus Clippers
CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 2 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, K
1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, K
RF Franchy Cordero 0-3, K
3B Jamie Westbrook 0-3
DH Jake Lamb 0-3, K
LF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, HR, RBI — dinger was Scranton’s only hit
2B Wilmer Difo 0-3, K
SS Jesús Bastidas 0-3, K
Will Warren 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K — 17 swings and misses; prospect is really pitching well of late, Andrés wrote about him recently
Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR
Josh Maciejewski 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
What an outing from Will Warren— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 8, 2023
The starter tied a career-high nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
7.0 IP // 3 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 9 K // 4.07 ERA // 97 pitches, 62 strikes#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/eI4bEvOxH8
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-4 vs. Erie SeaWolves
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB
PH Eduardo Torrealba 0-1
C Ben Rice 2-5, K, error on catcher interference
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, K, GIDP, HBP, CS — picked off
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K
2B Anthony Seigler 0-2, BB, RBI, K, SF, throwing error
RF Grant Richardson 0-2, BB, K, HBP
LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB, 2 K
3B Max Burt 1-4, RBI, K
Matt Sauer 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 3 HR — gave up back-to-back-to-back homers in the third
Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Agustin Ramirez goes to third on a T.J. Rumfield double and scores on a sac fly by Anthony Seigler to cut the lead to 4-3 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/GaGLQQxls2— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 8, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-6 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
CF Anthony Hall 0-4, BB, K
2B Jared Serna 1-4, 2 K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 2 K
DH Antonio Gomez 0-3, 2 K, HBP
SS Benjamin Cowles 0-4, K
LF Christopher Familia 3-4, HR, RBI — perfectly cromulent day
C Rafael Flores 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
1B Spencer Henson 2-4, 2B, K
RF Jared Wegner 1-4
Zach Messinger 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — lots of rain caused a delay and ended his day early
Mason Vinyard 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K
Joel Valdez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, HBP, WP, pitch timer violation
Shane Gray 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K
Luis Santos 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Tonight's @Honda Play of the Game is a Solo BOMB by Christopher Familia! pic.twitter.com/PEkSHpWiWo— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 8, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-8 at Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Brenny Escanio 0-5, K
3B Kiko Romero 1-4, 2B, K
CF Jackson Castillo 1-4, 2 K
DH Omar Martinez 0-3, BB
1B Josh Moylan 1-4, 2 K
LF Nelson Medina 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K, CS (picked off)
RF Daury Arias 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
2B Jose Colmenares 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — 1.016 OPS in 24 games
C Manuel Palencia 0-3, BB, passed ball
Luis Gil 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K — 12 swings and misses, second rehab start post-Tommy John
Ryan Harvey 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 2 pitch timer violations
Yoljeldriz Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R< 1 BB, 3 K
Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 WP (loss)
Adam Stone 0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over
