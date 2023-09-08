Yankees prospects: Will Warren fires seven scoreless

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-2 at Columbus Clippers

CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 2 K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, K

1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, K

RF Franchy Cordero 0-3, K

3B Jamie Westbrook 0-3

DH Jake Lamb 0-3, K

LF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, HR, RBI — dinger was Scranton’s only hit

2B Wilmer Difo 0-3, K

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-3, K

Will Warren 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K — 17 swings and misses; prospect is really pitching well of late, Andrés wrote about him recently

Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR

Josh Maciejewski 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

What an outing from Will Warren



The starter tied a career-high nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings.



7.0 IP // 3 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 9 K // 4.07 ERA // 97 pitches, 62 strikes#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/eI4bEvOxH8 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 8, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-4 vs. Erie SeaWolves

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB

PH Eduardo Torrealba 0-1

C Ben Rice 2-5, K, error on catcher interference

CF Spencer Jones 1-4, K, GIDP, HBP, CS — picked off

DH Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K

2B Anthony Seigler 0-2, BB, RBI, K, SF, throwing error

RF Grant Richardson 0-2, BB, K, HBP

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB, 2 K

3B Max Burt 1-4, RBI, K

Matt Sauer 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 3 HR — gave up back-to-back-to-back homers in the third

Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Agustin Ramirez goes to third on a T.J. Rumfield double and scores on a sac fly by Anthony Seigler to cut the lead to 4-3 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/GaGLQQxls2 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 8, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-6 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

CF Anthony Hall 0-4, BB, K

2B Jared Serna 1-4, 2 K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 2 K

DH Antonio Gomez 0-3, 2 K, HBP

SS Benjamin Cowles 0-4, K

LF Christopher Familia 3-4, HR, RBI — perfectly cromulent day

C Rafael Flores 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

1B Spencer Henson 2-4, 2B, K

RF Jared Wegner 1-4

Zach Messinger 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — lots of rain caused a delay and ended his day early

Mason Vinyard 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K

Joel Valdez 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, HBP, WP, pitch timer violation

Shane Gray 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Luis Santos 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tonight's @Honda Play of the Game is a Solo BOMB by Christopher Familia! pic.twitter.com/PEkSHpWiWo — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 8, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-8 at Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS Brenny Escanio 0-5, K

3B Kiko Romero 1-4, 2B, K

CF Jackson Castillo 1-4, 2 K

DH Omar Martinez 0-3, BB

1B Josh Moylan 1-4, 2 K

LF Nelson Medina 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K, CS (picked off)

RF Daury Arias 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

2B Jose Colmenares 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — 1.016 OPS in 24 games

C Manuel Palencia 0-3, BB, passed ball

Luis Gil 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K — 12 swings and misses, second rehab start post-Tommy John

Ryan Harvey 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 2 pitch timer violations

Yoljeldriz Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R< 1 BB, 3 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 WP (loss)

Adam Stone 0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over