New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Carlos Rodón vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

It’s amazing what an injection of youthful exuberance can do to a ballclub. It took until a week into September, but the Yankees finally have a chance to sweep consecutive series for the first time all season. They started by taking three on the Astros’ home turf before securing victory in the first two games of this series against the Tigers, all coinciding with the kids taking over the Bronx.

Carlos Rodón is slowly rounding into shape and hoping for a successful final month to act as a springboard back to his best for 2024. He has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts as he’s been able to clamp down on the free passes, issuing just three walks across those outings. The home runs continue to be an issue — he’s give up 11 already, just one fewer than last season in under a quarter of the innings pitched. In nine starts, Rodón is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA (76 ERA+), 6.64 FIP, and 37 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez is no stranger to facing the Yankees, having made 24 starts against them in his career. He’s held them mostly in check, with a 3.76 ERA and 116:48 strikeout to walk ratio in 122 innings. There was a chance this matchup never came to fruition, as the Tigers and Dodgers had a deal in place to send E-Rod to LA at the deadline, only for the southpaw to exercise his no-trade protection.

Eyes immediately turn to Jasson Domínguez, who reprises his role batting third in the Yankees lineup. With his solo shot yesterday, he became only the second Yankee after Shelley Duncan (his Triple-A manager) to go yard three times in his first five games and the youngest Yankee since Mickey Mantle to homer three times in any five-game span. Fellow youngsters Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira keep their spots in the starting lineup; however Kyle Higashioka gives Austin Wells a day off behind the plate with the rookie starting four of the last five games.

The Tigers make wholesale changes to the lineup from last night’s contest, with only Spencer Torkelson, Matt Vierling, Kerry Carpenter, and Andy Ibañez keeping their spots. Miguel Cabrera plays in his final game at Yankee Stadium while the likes of Jake Rogers, Javier Báez, Tyler Nevin, and Andre Lipcius all get the nod in the series finale.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES — NYY / Bally Sports Detroit — DET

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.