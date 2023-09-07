Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/6/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Jasson Domínguez has taken the stage by storm, launching his third career home run in just his fifth game, and his first to leave the park in Yankee Stadium. Domínguez has already taken a liking to the short porch, and has chosen it as his favorite part of the city after shooting a bullet over it in the third inning. I’m sure everyone who has been waiting for more left-handed power abusing that iconic part of the field loves hearing that.

Sports Illustrated | Brad Wakai: The Yankees made only one move to their major league roster at the deadline, and while most people wanted them to make more in one way or another this move was a good one. Keynan Middleton has been lights out for New York since coming over, but unfortunately he’s found himself on the IL after dealing with some shoulder inflammation. In addition, manager Aaron Boone added that he isn’t expecting Nestor Cortes back this year, which isn’t much of a surprise but is still a shame to hear.

Yahoo!Sports | Jack Baer: Speaking of shutting folks down for the year, another name that won’t be getting into the starting lineup for the rest of the season is Anthony Rizzo. The first baseman was ruled out from continuing baseball activities as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered way back in the early months of the season that went unnoticed by the team until recently. Rizzo’s medical dilemma has been one of the absolute lowlights of the year, and hopefully a full offseason of rest will get him right in terms of playing and just his day-to-day life.

ESPN: Back on Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton mashed his 400th home run of his career, just the second active player in the league to do so. Once Miguel Cabrera retires after this season, Stanton is set to take over as the active leader in homers, and the milestone garnered a standing ovation from the Yankee Stadium faithful. Despite this, Stanton himself downplayed the moment, focusing instead on how the year has been for the team and the month that they have left to make things change.