Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/7/23

Tonight will be the last time Yankees fans will see Miguel Cabrera active as a player in the Bronx. The 12-time All-Star and two-time MVP is retiring at the end of 2023 with a sterling career that saw him tally over 3,150 hits and 500 homers. Cabrera’s only championship in 21 seasons came at the very beginning of his run in 2003 with the Marlins, who (regrettably) upset the Yankees for their second surprise World Series win in six years before mostly going back in the tank for the next 20. After being traded to Detroit, Cabrera made the playoffs four more times and went to the 2012 World Series but never won it all again.

For more Miggy/Yankees memories, check out Andrés’ post from last week. There’s at least a modest chance that the next time Cabrera steps foot in the state of New York will be for his all-but-certain Cooperstown induction in 2029.

It’s actually a bit of a lighter day for us on the site, and apologies in advance, but you’ll see a lot of me. Since I’m editing, I’m doing the minors recap as well, but I’ll also tackle the Rivalry Roundup and a post on the late-’90s dynasty Yankees as true game-changers in MLB history. After that, I’ll hand it off to John for the 1998 Yankees check-in and Estevão for a look back at other Yanks in recent memory who — like Aaron Judge — excelled in shortened seasons.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Yankees gonna sweep today? Do we dare dream of a season-high six-game winning streak??

2. Aside from the Triple Crown season, what is your lasting memory of Miguel Cabrera?