Yankees prospects: Somerset comes back to walk off in the 10th

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 6-0 at Columbus Clippers

CF Estevan Florial 2-4, BB — .930 OPS on the season

C Carlos Narvaez 1-5, 2B, RBI, 3 K

3B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, HR, 2 RBI — 416 feet on 24th dinger of 2023

DH Franchy Cordero 0-4, BB

2B Jamie Westbrook 3-4, 2B

1B Jake Lamb 1-2, 2 BB

RF Michael Hermosillo 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, BB, K, CS

LF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 2 RBI, K

Zach McAllister 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K — STILL GOT IT

Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K (win)

Zach Greene 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K — lost no-hitter on single with two outs in the seventh

Ron Marinaccio 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K — maybe he’ll return one day, but still battling control problems

Nick Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

CHAPPY



Andrés Chaparro crushes a 416 ft. two-run blast to left field for his 24th home run of the season! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/IweXRxpZtS — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 7, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-4 (10) vs. Erie SeaWolves

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, BB, 2 K

DH Ben Rice 1-5, RBI, K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-5 RBI, K — tied it in the 10th with a single

CF Spencer Jones 2-5, 3 SB — man was running wild!

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, BB, RBI, 3 K — saved his night with walk-off single in the 10th

2B Mickey Gasper 0-3, BB, GIDP

RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, BB, 2 K

3B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K, SF

SS Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, BB, RBI, K

Drew Thorpe 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR, WP — 54 pitches but they’re likely managing innings at this point

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Alex Mauricio 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, WP — gave up game-tying homer to Tigers 2022 first-rounder Jace Jung

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR (won) — escaped bases-loaded jam in the ninth and got the W despite a 10th-inning bomb by ... Jung again

Spencer Jones steals 2 bags in the 2nd inning and scores on a sac fly by Max Burt. pic.twitter.com/LRpuhO3Baa — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 6, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-2 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

RF Anthony Hall 2-4 — 2022 fourth-rounder had two of Renegades’ only three hits

SS Jared Serna 0-3, BB, K

C Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, K, error on catcher interference

2B Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3

LF Christopher Familia 0-2, K, HBP

1B Rafael Flores 0-3, K, GIDP

DH Jared Wegner 0-3, 3 K

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-3, 3 K — take laps, the both of ya

Yorlin Calderon 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, HBP, balk

Anderson Munoz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP

Harrison Cohen 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K (loss) — runs broke scoreless tie in the ninth

Cole Ayers 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Calderon's night comes to a close!



5.0 IP//4 H//0 R//1 BB//5 K pic.twitter.com/N5dXgSUm9x — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 7, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-6 at Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS George Lombard Jr. 1-4, K, CS — first time getting thrown out

DH Jackson Castillo 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

1B Josh Moylan 0-2, BB, HBP

C Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, throwing error

3B Kiko Romero 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI — 384 feet on homer

CF Nelson Medina 1-4, K

RF Daury Arias 0-3, BB, K

LF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, BB, K

2B Beau Brewer 1-3, K

Pablo Mujica 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K (loss) — first appearance above Rookie ball

Matt Keating 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Montana Semmel 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, WP, balk

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over