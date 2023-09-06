Yankees 4, Tigers 3: Domínguez’s three-hit game helps Bombers beat Detroit

While it’s probably a little too late to do anything in the standings, enough can’t be said about how different the vibes around the Yankees have felt in the last week or so. Ever since the revelation that Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells were being called up, there has been an air of excitement. That’s translated to some wins on the field, which continued on Wednesday night.

Thanks to a three-hit game from Domínguez and a mostly strong outing from Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees were able to continue their win streak. It’s now up to five as they downed the Tigers, 4-3.

The Tigers struck first, scoring in the top of the opening frame. Zach McKinstry hit a one-out double and then moved to third on a groundout. Schmidt got within a strike out escaping the inning, but Kerry Carpenter fought him off before singling home McKinstry.

The Yankees just missed out on answering in the bottom half of the inning when a 119-mph Giancarlo Stanton comebacker with runners on and two outs hit Tigers’ pitcher Matt Manning on the foot. He recovered to field the ball, but was noticeably in pain after and wouldn’t come back out for the second inning. It was later revealed that Stanton broke Manning’s foot with that shot. Ouch.

With Beau Brieske in for Manning, the Yankees did get on the board in the second. After Brieske got the first two outs, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera kept the inning alive with a single and a walk respectively. That flipped the lineup back to the top and brought DJ LeMahieu to the plate. LeMahieu kept his hot hitting going, dropping in a single that scored Peraza (who quietly had a three-hit night of his own).

An inning later, the Yankees took the lead. Domínguez continued the nice start to his career by hitting his first career Yankee Stadium home run with a smash that just cleared the wall in right.

Since radio voice John Sterling wasn’t around for the homers in Houston, this was the first Domínguez blast he got to call. The legend didn’t miss out on the opportunity to praise “El Marciano.”

We have the first the Sterling home run call for Jasson Dominguez! ⚾️⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/R78Yer5jp9 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 7, 2023

The offense kept things going after that as both Gleyber Torres and Stanton drew walks. A couple batters after that, Peraza added another run with a single. The top of the lineup got involved again to add to the lead in the fourth. Aaron Judge got things started with a one-out double, and then moved to third when Domínguez dropped in a single. Torres then poked through a single to scored Judge.

Meanwhile after the Carpenter single in the first, Schmidt started mowing through the Tigers’ lineup. He retired the next 16 batters he faced, getting all the way through the sixth inning without another blemish. That run was finally broken when Spencer Torkelson led off the seventh with a single. After getting a strikeout, Schmidt then allowed singles to Matt Vierling and Andy Ibáñez, the latter of which knocked the pitcher out of the game. Wandy Peralta entered and got out of the inning, but a run scored on a sacrifice fly in the process.

As for Schmidt, he ended up allowing three runs in six hits and no walks in 6.1 innings, striking out six. The final line looks worse than his performance felt in the moment.

Peralta came back out for the eighth, and got two outs, but also loaded the bases on a Javier Báez single and a couple walks. The recently-recalled Greg Weissert came in for his first MLB appearance since August 18th and struck out Vierling to escape the jam.

After the Yankees couldn’t add to their lead in the eighth, they sent in Clay Holmes to try and finish things off in the ninth. He did so without much issue, keeping the winning streak going at five in a row — tied for the season-high. New York has also taken three consecutive series after going most of the summer with only a triumph over the Royals to their name.

The Yankees will go for a second-straight sweep tomorrow afternoon. Carlos Rodón will get the start for the Yankees as he looks to build on some recent positive performances. First pitch will be at 7:05pm ET.

