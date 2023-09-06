New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Matt Manning

Yesterday saw the Yankees win their fourth-straight game and their seventh out of their last eight. Giancarlo Stanton reached a milestone with his 400th home run. Gerrit Cole put in another solid outing in his AL Cy Young campaign. Jasson Domínguez and some of the other young players chipped in again. In general, they’ve become a much more palatable team to watch over the last week. Tonight, the Bombers look look to continue that in the second game of a series against the Tigers.

In tonight’s game, Domínguez is still in the lineup in his increasingly familiar spots of center field and third in the lineup. He’s joined in the rookie department by Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells. The last of the three is back in the lineup after getting yesterday off so that Ben Rortvedt could catch Cole in his Cy Young quest. Everson Pereira gets his first game off tonight since being called up on August 22nd.

On the mound for the Yankees will be Clarke Schmidt. Last week against this same Tigers’ team, Schmidt was so-so, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings. He’ll aim to be closer to how he looked in the previous month, save for his blow-up in Atlanta.

For the Tigers, Matt Manning is set to get the start. He went opposite Schmidt in that game last week, and shut the Yankees out for six innings. That was before the debuts of Domínguez and Wells and the life they seemingly helped breathed into the lineup, though.

Here’s how to catch the game, and we hope you’ll join us in the game thread for the Wednesday evening action. New York has won five in a row only once this season, back in mid-May; let’s hope they match that modest feat tonight.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — The Bronx, New York

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY), Bally Sports Detroit (DET)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), WXYT 97.1 FM (DET)

Online stream: MLB.tv

