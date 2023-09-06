Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/6/23

The good times have kept rolling into the Bronx! Jasson Domínguez hit a double in his home debut, Giancarlo Stanton hit a bomb for his 400th career dinger, and Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young case is looking better by the day. The happy storylines still don’t include real playoff contention, but the Yankees are fun to watch right now, which is something I’m willing to celebrate.

It’s defense day on the site, as Andrés analyzes Austin Wells’ defense, a multi-faceted topic that will have a huge impact on how and whether he sticks with the Yankees, and John discusses Anthony Volpe’s fielding, as well as the rookie’s chances of securing a Gold Glove award. Also, Andrew will have you covered on last night’s AL action, and will also take a look at other players to have hit their 400th homer with the Yankees.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. In what role will Michael King start the 2024 season?

2. What’s the most interesting playoff race left around the league?