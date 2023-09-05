Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/5/23

After easily the best week of Yankees baseball in months, the team is back in the Bronx giving the home fans their first look at the promoted prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells. Gerrit Cole is also on the mound to open the series, rounding out a series of reasons to have your hopes up for once about this team. Perhaps there’ll be a Martian spotting once again, this time with the crowd fully behind him.

It’ll be a relatively light day leading up to the start of the homestand, beginning with Marcus’ week 23 review of the farm system. After that Jeff goes into some of the wild results from yesterday’s out of town results, and Sam previews the Tigers’ pitching matchups. John drops in to discuss a very forgettable Andy Pettitte start OTD in 1998, and Andrés makes the case for Will Warren to be the next man up in the parade of prospects making it to the bigs.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Gerrit Cole pull back into the ERA lead in the AL after tonight?

2. How did you spend your Labor Day?