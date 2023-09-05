New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Series Preview

A three-game sweep in Houston is a pleasant (and sadly unfamiliar) sight for Yankees fans, so the team will be riding high as they head back to the Bronx for a three-game meeting with the Tigers. The Bombers’ series before last was with the Tigers as well, as they took three of four games in Detroit. Now, the Yanks and their exciting fresh faces will look to keep the good times rolling, as some of their top arms are due up in the rotation. We’ll take a look at how the pitchers stack up, with New York preparing to face the retiring Miguel Cabrera for the final time.

Tuesday: Gerrit Cole vs. Alex Faedo (7:05pm ET)

Gerrit Cole will continue to work on his Cy Young case against a weak Detroit lineup. He’ll take his sub-3 ERA into his second consecutive start against the Tigers, the last of which he turned in a solid effort, going six innings giving up two runs on a pair of solo shots. The righty has failed to go six innings just once since the beginning of July, and the Tigers are an ideal opponent to add another gem on his already stellar season.

Faedo will be making his 12th start of the ‘23 season, and look to do some improving on his 4.89 ERA and 5.03 FIP. His last appearance was a 1-2-3 inning out of the ‘pen, and his last start was against the Astros, where he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings. Faedo has not faced the Yankees this year, but has yielded solid results over the last month-and-a-half, where he has a deceiving 2.63 ERA (5.23 FIP) over 27.1 innings of work.

Wednesday: Clarke Schmidt vs. Matt Manning (7:05pm ET)

Clarke Schmidt will make his 28th start of his decent-enough 2023 campaign on Wednesday. The righty has pitched well of late: over his last three starts he’s worked to the tune of a 3.18 ERA over 17 innings, while striking out an impressive 20 batters along the way. His most recent start was also against Detroit, in which he struck out seven batters in just 4.2 innings of work.

He will face off with 25-year-old Matt Manning, a once-highly-touted pitching prospect who has done a nice job in 14 starts this season. He’s maintained just a 15.8 percent strikeout rate, but has still managed a more than respectable 3.62 ERA along the way. He was excellent in his last start against the Yankees, where he worked six shutout innings and allowed just two hits last week.

Thursday: Carlos Rodón vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (7:05pm ET)

Rodón is slowly crawling out of his early season hole, with three straight solid starts now behind him. The lefty still owns a FIP closer to seven than six, but in his last three bump days he hasn’t allowed more than two runs, and has only walked three batters in total. Against a team often seemingly allergic to long balls, Rodón will look to build on this run, and hopefully reign in his concerning peripherals.

Eduardo Rodriguez is back and as good as ever. The lefty’s 3.11 ERA is in the top-10 among starters with 120 innings this year, and is backed up by his 3.30 FIP. It is shaping up to be his best season in eight years in the big leagues and he is coming off of a solid one run, 6.2 inning start against the White Sox. He has alternated good and bad starts of late, so if you’re a pattern believer, the Yanks will be in luck, but in all reality they will be running into a very good pitcher near the top of his game.