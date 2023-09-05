Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/5/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Coming into this season, the big question surrounding Anthony Volpe was whether or not he could stick defensively at shortstop. If anything, his defense has been the strong point of his debut season in the big leagues. He’s made some eye-catching plays in his career so far and is rated well by some of the more advanced metrics.

New York Post | Miles Schachner: Jasson Domínguez has made a good first impression in the major leagues, hitting two homers in his first three games in the bigs. One of the things that’s been well talked about and used has been his nickname of “The Martian.” Here is how he gained that “out of this world” moniker.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: With the Yankees likely out of the playoff race, a lot of the interest around them is about the future. Part of that is in regard to the youngsters coming through, but another part is about what moves they could make. According to reports, Cody Bellinger — who they were linked to around the trade deadline — could be someone that Yankees would go after this winter.

USA Today | Charles Curtis: If you watched ESPN for Sunday night’s game against the Astros, you probably saw a lot of the saga of the fan that interfered on a foul ball, leading to Yordan Alvarez being ruled out. ESPN ended up interviewing the fan, who gave some very amusing quotes.