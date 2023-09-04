Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees had their best week in literal months, from every conceivable angle. First, they called up two of their biggest prospects in Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells, with the former homering in his very first at-bat echoing shades of Aaron Judge’s callup back in 2017. It capped off a stretch where they finally won a series for the first time in nearly two months after a trip to Detroit, and then swept the Astros in Houston — their own personal house of horrors for the past few seasons — off the backs of the young guns.

They’re still very far back in the playoff hunt, so unless everything falls their way over the next few weeks it’s too little too late for this year, but at the very least it should be a lot more entertaining and interesting to follow the team to close out September. What will we be able to make of Domínguez and Wells’ trial run in the majors? Is the offense close to fixed with the kids manning parts of the ship? Is the season actually over, or is this version of the team different enough to make it close?

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of September 7th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.