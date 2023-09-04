Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/4/23

Isn’t it nice to be excited about Yankees baseball? June, July, and August were rough, and even April could only be described as “fine.” But the Baby Bombers are giving us something to watch down the stretch. Again, even if they take a bad turn, the experience will be better than watching too much of Jake Bauers and Ben Rortvedt.

We’re taking it a little easy on the site ourselves for Labor Day. Jake will handle the Rivalry Roundup and our 1998 Yankees check-in, and a little while later, Madison will put out the mailbag request. We’ll pick up again tomorrow, when the Yankees begin their homestand against Detroit and both Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells will make their Yankee Stadium debuts.

Today’s Matchup:

Offday

Questions/Prompts:

1. Was there anything about this past weekend in Houston that did leave you wanting?

2. Do you have memories of watching Jim Abbott’s no-hitter live 30 years ago today?