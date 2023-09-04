Yankees prospects: George Lombard Jr. notches four-hit day

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-10 at Rochester Red Wings

LF Estevan Florial 0-5, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-5, HR, RBI, K — 20th homer

C Carlos Narvaez 3-4, 2B, HR, BB, RBI, CS — #atripleshy

RF Franchy Cordero 2-4, K

1B Rodolfo Durán 1-2, 2 BB

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, BB, RBI, K, GIDP

3B Jake Lamb 1-4

DH Michael Hermosillo 0-4, GIDP

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, BB, throwing error

Mitch Spence 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 6 K, 2 HR, HBP, balk, missed catch error — he’s had a good season; this won’t be part of the highlight reel

Matt Krook 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Zach McAllister 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 0 K

Aaron McGarity 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR

400 FT. BLAST ON TOP OF THE TENT!



Carlos Narvaez sends his 9th homer of the season to left. Each run scored today by SWB results in a $15 donation to @MiLB's #HopeAtBat campaign to benefit @AmericanCancer.



Put $15 on the board, thanks to Carlos Narvaez!#EverythingMajor… pic.twitter.com/KondCWwDID — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 3, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-8 at Portland Sea Dogs

DH Caleb Durbin 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI — leadoff homer

PH-DH Aaron Palensky 0-2, K

1B Ben Rice 0-3, BB, 2 K — OPS still over 1.000 though

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2 K, GIDP

CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K

2B Mickey Gasper 1-3, BB

RF Grant Richardson 1-4, K, outfield assist

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, K

3B Max Burt 2-4, RBI, SB

SS Eduardo Torrealba 1-4

Yoendrys Gómez 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR, WP, balk (loss) — tough day after a good recent stretch

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP

Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Caleb Durbin leads off the game with a no doubt home run, his 4th of the season for Somerset. pic.twitter.com/0DocWkGCQP — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 3, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-5 at Wilmington Blue Rocks

SS Jared Serna 1-4

3B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, K

DH T.J. Rumfield 0-3, RBI, K, SF

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, K

C Rafael Flores 0-3, BB

RF Jared Wegner 1-4, K

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-3, BB, K

2B Luis Santos 0-2, BB, SB, GIDP

LF Kyle Battle 1-3, 2 K

Baron Stuart 5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, HBP, pitch timer violation (loss)

Joel Valdez 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K

Shane Gray 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2-run triple for Ben Cowles! pic.twitter.com/4vAMDc64AF — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 3, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-7 vs. St. Lucie Mets

SS George Lombard Jr. 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI, K — best day yet for the top 2023 draft pick

DH Roc Riggio 0-3, BB, K, SB

PH Josh Moylan 0-1, K

RF Jackson Castillo 0-5, 3 K

C Omar Martinez 2-3, 2 BB, K, error on catcher interference — .833 OPS in 100 games

2B Brenny Escanio 0-4, BB, GIDP

1B Dylan Jasso 0-3, BB, K

CF Nelson Medina 1-3, BB, K, CS

LF Daury Arias 0-2, BB, HBP

3B Beau Brewer 0-2, BB, HBP — yes both had that line

Seabastian Keane 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, HBP (loss)

Yoljeldriz Diaz 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K — first game above Rookie ball

Alex Bustamante 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 3 HBP — plunked almost half his batters

Montana Semmel 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP

Geoffrey Gilbert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Matt Keating 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, WP

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Make it FOUR hits for George Lombard Jr.!



The Tarpons have the tying run coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) September 3, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over