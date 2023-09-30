New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals: Clarke Schmidt vs. Steven Cruz

The Yankees’ final series of the 2023 campaign did not get off to the best of starts last night. Carlos Rodón ended his year on a horrible note, as he failed to record an out, with the Yankees eventually losing the game, 12-5. Tonight, they’ll trying to bounce back from that and secure their 82nd win to continue the franchise’s streak of winning seasons at 31 years in a row.

Getting the ball for tonight’s game for the Yankees will be Clarke Schmidt. Going into the season, Schmidt was seemingly in a battle for the last rotation spot, but he’ll end the year behind only Gerrit Cole in terms of starts and innings pitched. He’s been up and down for most of the season, but hopefully he can end it with an up.

Kyle Higashioka will get a day behind the plate, while the infield in general is rearranged a bit for this one. Jake Bauers will start at first, with DJ LeMahieu going to third and Oswald Peraza sliding into short, as Anthony Volpe gets the night off.

Steven Cruz will take the mound for the Royals in a likely opener-type role. He’s made three other starts this season, but the longest was just two innings.

We hope you’ll join us tonight in the game thread for the penultimate day of the Yankees’ season.

How to watch

Location: Kauffman Stadium — Kansas City, MO

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY), Bally Sports Kansas City (KC)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), KCSP 610 (KC)

Online stream: MLB.tv (out of market only)

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.