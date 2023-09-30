Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/30/23

We are almost at the end of the road for the Yankees’ 2023 season. It came far sooner than anyone hoped when the team reported for spring training a little over seven months ago. I try to toe the line between acknowledging that given the fickle nature of sports, it’s just difficult to make the playoffs seven years in a row, while also looking over at the Dodgers’ current run of 10 straight, knowing that the Yankees absolutely have the resources to match that success. Running it back with basically all relevant personnel should not be acceptable, but you never know with Hal Steinbrenner’s complacency.

Today on the site, Jake will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Andrés will check in on our final SB Nation Reacts poll results of the season, and Sam will look back at the 1998 Yankees taking a 2-0 lead over Texas in the ALDS. Later on, John will put his classics studies to good use by channeling his inner Seneca the Younger, and Malachi will muse on what the Yankees can learn from other teams in their offseason strategy.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Questions/Prompts:

1. So, uh, Carlos Rodón can’t be any worse in 2024, can he? CAN HE?!

2. Which non-playoff team in 2023 has the best chance of winning the 2024 World Series?