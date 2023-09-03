Yankees place Ian Hamilton on 15-day IL, recall Greg Weissert

The Yankees have shuffled things around a bit ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Astros. They announced this afternoon that Ian Hamilton would hit the IL with a right groin strain, and that Greg Weissert would be recalled from Triple-A Scranton to take his place.

The right-handed Hamilton has been a bit of a revelation in the Yankee bullpen, posting a stellar 2.24 ERA (194 ERA+) in 52.1 innings of work. However, he did hit the IL earlier this year with the same injury, so it appears he may have something of a chronic problem here. This IL trip is retroactive to August 31, so he’ll be down until September 15 at the least.

Weissert continues to ride the Scranton shuttle, having cobbled together 19 appearances with the big-league club over the last two seasons combined. He’s managed a 4.90 ERA over 20 innings in that time. He’s acquitted himself well in Triple-A in 2023, posting a 2.90 ERA and striking out nearly 13 batters per nine. Weissert has often seemed like a potentially useful bullpen piece, and he may get another chance to prove it down the stretch here.

At the very least, he won’t have to be looking somewhat surly in the background of other players’ promotion videos: