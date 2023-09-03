New York Yankees @ Houston Astros: Michael King vs. Cristian Javier

After two pretty fun games over the last couple days, the Yankees are set to go for their first series sweep against the Astros in 10 years. With the callups of Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells, and some nice performances by a lot of the youngsters in general, the Yankees have taken the first two games in Houston, and tonight they’ll go for the full set.

Tonight in the series finale, Michael King is set to get the start. This will be the third go for King with the Yankees stretching him out more and adding him to the rotation. He’s been pretty solid so far, allowing just one total run in the previous two games, but this will be a step up in competition. King has been slowly stretching out more and reaches 61 pitches across four shutout frames last time out in Detroit.

As for the rest of the lineup, it’s similar to what we’ve seen over the past two days. A lot of youngsters feature in the order as they Yankees continue to see what they have for next season and beyond. Domínguez is back in there at the three-hole, too, and Gleyber Torres is back at cleanup after missing the last couple days due to a lower-back issue.

For Houston, Cristian Javier will take the mound. He famously got the start in Houston’s combined no-hitter in Yankee Stadium last year, although the Yankees got him when the teams met in the Bronx this year. Obviously, there’s been some changes to the lineup since then, but the Yankees scored three runs and knocked him out after 4.2 innings back on August 3rd.

Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch

Location: Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010 (HOU)

Online stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

