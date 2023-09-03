Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/3/23

Don’t call it a comeback! No, really don’t call it a comeback, as the Yankees’ back-to-back series wins don’t put them anywhere near playoff contention. But still, the team has at last remembered how to play good baseball, and how to look fun doing it. The kids helped propel another thrilling win over the Astros, and even if the stakes are technically pretty low for the Yankees right now, the prospects are providing a real reason to tune in and get excited about the club.

It’s another late-game tonight, so ahead of the last game in Houston check out Peter’s roundup of yesterday’s AL action, as well as Matt’s look back at the weirdest moments of August for the Yankees. Plus, Noah will analyze a promising sequence from Michael King, and John will go through a busy week on Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Other than Anthony Volpe, which of the rookies on the Yankees roster do you think has the best shot at becoming a quality regular?

2. Do the Yankees finish off the sweep today?