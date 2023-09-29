Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/29/23

We’re nearly at the finish line, folks. Three games separate the Yankees from the end of their season, and now they’re facing significantly lower stakes with both the Yanks and Royals out of the playoff picture. About the only thing to look out for in these finals matchups is whether Aaron Judge can add any more bombs to his season total, with an outside chance to sit in the top three in the AL by the end of it. Here’s hoping we get one or two more judgments on the docket.

Speaking of the docket, there’s some work to cover on our end before the final series gets underway. I’ll be sandwiching the day with the Rivalry Roundup and the latest mailbag answers. Matt has the preview on the Royals, Peter starts off the playoff portion of the 1998 Diary, and Noah gives an overview of Hal Steinbrenner’s arrogant comments throughout the past year with commentary. Finally, Marcus sends off his Pinstripe Alley stay with one last overview of the minor league system this year before giving his goodbye.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

AD

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Judge end his season with any more homers?

2. Who takes the final spots in the NL Wild Card race?