Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/29/23

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: There are so many different cultures in the sport of baseball. Players from all over the world aspire to play in the best baseball league in the world. In MLB, there are foreign players on every team, including the Yankees, where the Venezuelan players have found a safe place to introduce pieces of their culture. The five that have been on the Yankees roster — veteran Gleyber Torres, as well as youngsters Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Everson Pereira plus Scranton arm Yoendrys Gómez — feel a great sense of pride representing their country, and feel honored to be doing it in the big leagues.

GQ Sports | Leo Sepkowitz: Weird batting stances have been a nuanced staple of MLB for the longest time. Playing MLB the Show and scrolling through pages of stances to find the most odd is a favorite pastime of many. But as we move along, the weird batting stances have, unfortunately, been dying out.

New York Post | Jon Heyman: The Yankees and Mets are both out of the postseason, and with the San Diego Padres teetering on the edge of elimination from postseason contention, there will be plenty of eyes on what happens with Juan Soto and his future. And both New York teams need to be involved. While the Padres have been built up to be World Series contenders, this year’s disappointing regular season has some executives in San Diego reportedly considering cutting down on payroll somewhat, and Soto could be a candidate to get value back because he’ll be entering his walk year in 2024.