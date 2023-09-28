New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Luke Weaver vs. Chris Bassitt

Last night was probably the closest we’ll get to feeling like a clincher, as Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge combined for possibly the last real highlight of the 2023 season. That leaves tonight as a possible hangover game, starting with the Yankee toeing the slab.

Luke Weaver has spent time with three different MLB clubs this year, and will make his third start for New York against Toronto. He was quite bad in his debut against Pittsburgh, going four innings and allowing a trio of runs, before looking much sharper last weekend facing the Diamondbacks. He has struck out more than a batter per inning, but on the whole throughout his major league career has struggled to control contact — when he gets touched, he gets TOUCHED.

Opposing him will be Chris Bassitt, who’s been quite a nice free agency pickup for the Blue Jays. His 3.74 ERA will play in any pitching rotation, but a problem with home runs has his FIP three-quarters of a run higher than that. He’s made one appearance against the Yankees this year, a seven-inning, three-hit shutout back in mid-May. However, with Bassitt’s penchant for the home run ball, we may see Aaron Judge creep ever closer to that 40-homer mark.

How to watch

Location: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

First pitch: 7:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY), Rogers Sportsnet (TOR)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), FAN590 (TOR)

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

