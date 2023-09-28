Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/28/23

Sports Illustrated | Pat McAvoy: Hal Steinbrenner feels your pain. The managing partner of the Yankees is apparently just as displeased with the performance of his team as any of us are, and is promising significant changes to the organization in the offseason. The well-reported audit by an external firm will deliver its own recommendations, but it would help if Steinbrenner could be more honest about his vision for the franchise, and where he thinks the current gaps are.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: If you’re a New Yorker looking for a team to support in the postseason, you could do worse than the Texas Rangers. The boys in blue are in the thick of the AL West fight, and might end up taking the division behind two trade deadline acquisitions that used to pitch in the Big Apple. Max Scherzer has outperformed his Mets baseline in virtually every stat since being dealt, while Jordan Montgomery might be the team’s most effective starter right now, with a 2.92 ERA in 61 innings since coming from St. Louis.

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: Last night was the final Amazon Prime Video broadcast of the season, with YES having responsibility for the final four games of the year. Looking ahead to 2024, the broadcast schedule will once again be scrambled between Prime, Apple TV, and the Sunday morning Peacock deliveries, and Rob Manfred is hearing our frustrations. He also counsels you to be patient, that a more effective and efficient delivery system is on the way...which sounds a whole lot like the zombie of cable scraping its feet along.

FanGraphs | Davy Andrews: Michael Kay gets a lot of heat for being Yankee Boy, but he’s less of a homer than most of the main play by play guys out there. Davy delves into the reactions of booths when the other team walks off your guys, and to his credit, Kay comes off far from the worst offenders. Contrary to some of the real bad booths, the YES crew at the least shows genuine interest in the final result, win or lose.