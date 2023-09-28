Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/28/23

The 2023 Yankees were not a great team, but Gerrit Cole ensured this year that we got to witness greatness every fifth day. It’s sad that the highlight of this strange year has come to an official end, but even if this season has gone by the wayside, it’ll be impossible to argue that it was a complete waste when we saw Cole author one of the best pitching campaigns in recent Yankees history. Oh, and that Aaron Judge guy seems pretty good, too.

Join us on the site today as we amble towards the end. Peter will lead off with a review of another impactful day of American League action, and later, Casey gives us a fun look at the scorebug of the modern baseball telecast. Also, John will look at the field the 1998 Yankees stood to face ahead of their playoff run, and Malachi takes the time to try and envision a different role for Giancarlo Stanton.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Rogers Centre

Questions/Prompts:

1. Fill in the blank: Michael King will be the ___-best pitcher on the 2024 Yankees.

2. Who’s likely to win the NL MVP award?