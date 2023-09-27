New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Gerrit Cole vs. José Berríos

Gerrit Cole, the floor is yours.

The frontrunner for the 2023 American League Cy Young Award will make his final start of the season in Toronto tonight, his last chance to wrestle any outstanding votes from those who may prefer Luis Castillo, Kevin Gausman, or Sonny Gray for the league’s top pitching honor. Leading the AL in ERA and innings pitched, Cole will navigate a Blue Jays lineup that he faced just last week, a game where he flirted with a no-hitter and ended up notching eight innings of one-run ball.

Cole’s typical start sees him throwing about 6.1 innings and allowing just short of two runs, as reliable as it gets in the game today. A start that beats that average outing should lock up Cole’s first Cy Young, as well as add another stumbling block to the Jays’ Wild Card hopes just like last night.

Opposing him will be a strong candidate for AL Comeback Player of the Year, as José Berríos has cut his ERA by almost two full runs over last year and nearly tripled his fWAR. He’s likely never going to be the star he always teased he was in Minnesota, but this is his second-best season by ERA and he’s been more than solid in a very good Toronto rotation.

Both Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe find themselves back in the lineup after mutual off days in the series opener. Do note this game is broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, the final such broadcast of the year.

