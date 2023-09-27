Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/27/23

For one last time in 2023, we’ll have Gerrit Cole Day. Most other Yankees days have been bad, but at least every five days, we know that an ace was going to go out there and put in a commendable performance. Barring an egregious BBWAA vote, he will be the team’s first Cy Young Award winner in 22 years, and the man deserves it. So if you watch one more game in this lost season, make it this one.

Today on the site, I’ll have the Rivalry Roundup, and both John and Matt will celebrate the end of the 1998 regular season with two pieces. First, John will look back at Shane Spencer’s absurd September of ‘98, and then, Matt will remember the finale, when Spencer set a then-rookie record with his third grand slam. Later on, Sam will review the Yankees’ biggest bumps on the road to elimination, and Alex will consider Randy Vásquez and Jhony Brito as successors to Michael King’s multi-inning role in the bullpen.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Rogers Centre

Questions/Prompts:

1. Again, for one last time for 2023: Predict Gerrit Cole’s pitching line tonight.

2. Do you have any memories of the late, oh-so-great Brooks Robinson plying his craft at the hot corner?