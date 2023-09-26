VOTE: Will the Yankees retain Aaron Boone as manager?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The New York Yankees did not live up to their goals in 2023 by any stretch of the imagination. In a season marked by injuries, underperforming stars, and overall poor play, a playoff push wasn’t in the cards. With that in mind, let’s look ahead at next season, and get your opinion on a couple of crucial questions.

A healthy chunk of the disappointment for this season comes from the expectations that were there at the start of the year. The talent was there, and much of that talent is coming back for 2024, with room for improvement. Knowing that, do you think the Yankees will make the playoffs next season?

The second question pertains to the first order of business for the Yankees front office: whether it will bring back Aaron Boone as the team’s on-field manager.

Following this team closely for a while, we’ve grown very used to the notion of a significant gap between what we wish was the case, and the reality before us. This is to preface that we’re asking what you think the Yankees will do regarding their manager, not the decision you would make. (Otherwise, we suspect that the answer would be a bit obvious.)

Vote in the two surveys below and we’ll revisit the results later in the week.