Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/26/23

The Yankees closed out their final homestand with a win, and now face their final road trip of the season. While they don’t have anything to play for and their final opponent in the Royals doesn’t either, they face the Blue Jays first who definitely do. A little bit of playing spoiler to the last member of the AL East that could make the postseason wouldn’t fix much about how this season went, but I wouldn’t say no to it either.

Before the series gets underway, Peter has a preview for the Blue Jays pitching matchups as the Yanks attempt to throw a wrench in their rivals one last time and Matt catches us up on what went down in the AL (West) last night. Marcus dives in for one last review on the system as the minor league season officially ends, and Kevin goes over David Cone securing his 20th win of the year back in the ‘98 Yankees’ penultimate game of the regular season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Rogers Centre

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can the Yankees get in Toronto’s way enough to bump them down into the final Wild Card shenanigans?

2. Get your guesses in for who makes the postseason in both leagues after the end of this week: