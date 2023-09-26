Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/26/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees are now eliminated from postseason contention, and even though the season isn’t technically over yet, captain Aaron Judge has called the year “a failure.” Their record reached 79-77 after beating the D-backs on Monday, much worse than preseason expectations.

In a frank conversation with Hoch, Judge, representing the players, took some responsibility for the Yankees’ uneven season. “What it comes down to is, we just didn’t come out here and do our job. With the type of lineup we have, the pitching rotation, we’ve just got to show up collectively. … Every year I’ve been in New York, I’ve been in the postseason. It’s going to be a little different this offseason. It’s just going to give us more time to work and get ready for the next one.

“If I’m not standing here talking to you guys after a championship, it’s a failure,” Judge said.

Judge went as far as saying that he has some “ideas” for the offseason, and as the captain, his voice will likely be heard. Still, the Yankees will be faced with a stiff challenge: bringing life and youth to an old, unathletic team.

SNY | Andy Martino: Judge, some might say, sounded more like an executive than as a player when analyzing what went wrong in 2023 and when he said he “had some ideas” in mind regarding offseason planning.

While some people may think the Yanks’ brass didn’t like the comments, Martino said that isn’t the case. In fact, he wrote, “Yankees higher-ups said that they didn’t mind the comments, even if they were more detailed, even pointed, than typical player quotes about an organization.”

Judge owned up to the players’ struggles, said they need to be better and didn’t single out anyone. He recently said Aaron Boone should be back as manager, and over the weekend, he also dismissed any notions that he will be shutdown, stressing how important it is for him to be out there and set an example for the young kids.

A Martino source said “that is very important to him,” meaning that Judge values the fact he is a role model for the rest of the team, especially prospects and rookies. It’s clear that Judge’s voice within the Yankees is very powerful.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: We’ll go back to Hoch for a second story that will be key to the 2023-24 offseason. Skipper Aaron Boone has completed (well, it’s not technically over but still) his worst season in front of the Yankees; and some people are naturally wondering whether he will return to be the manager next season or if he is worried about his future.

In typical Boone fashion, he said he can’t worry about what he can’t control and is instead focused on his team returning to form next year.

“I don’t worry about it. It’s out of my hands. I’m completely comfortable with who I am and the things I can control. In my mind, I’m doing everything to head into the offseason prepared to put us in a better position to try and compete for a championship. That’s what the goal is, and until they take that away, that’s my focus.”

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: Perhaps Yankees fans aren’t too fond of Frankie Montas even though it’s not his fault he has suffered numerous injuries and setbacks with his right shoulder. However, the likelihood of him taking the ball to make an appearance before the season ends is certainly possible, per Boone.

Montas has a 3.00 ERA in three frames during his rehab stint in Scranton, with one walk and four strikeouts. He posted a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings with the Yanks last year after coming over at the trade deadline and hasn’t pitched in 2023.

ESPN: As detailed by Esteban here yesterday, the Yankees announced that reliever Tommy Kahnle was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, ending his season. Triple-A reliever Matt Bowman was recalled to take his spot.

Kahnle had a rough outing the last time he took the mound six days ago, walking four batters and giving up two runs. Despite a couple of meltdowns, the right-hander was solid for the Yankees with a 2.66 ERA in 40.2 innings, striking out 48 hitters. He had already missed the first two months of the regular season with right biceps tendinitis.