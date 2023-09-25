New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Clarke Schmidt vs. Merrill Kelly

Yesterday on a rainy Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, the Yankees saw their already extremely slim playoff hopes come to an official end with a loss to the Diamondbacks. Today, they’ll wrap up their home slate for the 2023 season with one last game against Arizona in the Bronx.

Taking the mound for the Yankees in the series finale will be Clarke Schmidt. After a pretty solid run in the middle of the season, Schmidt’s struggled in recent weeks, putting up a 6.00 ERA dating back to August 14th. We’ll see if he can bounce back somewhat as he goes in front of the final Yankee Stadium crowd of the season.

As for the rest of the lineup, Giancarlo Stanton is on the bench once again today. Other than that, it’s a normal-ish lineup, with Aaron Judge getting the day at DH.

For Arizona, Merrill Kelly will get the start. Kelly has had a very nice 2023, although he does have a 5.22 ERA over his last five starts. He would almost certainly be one of their Wild Card Series starters along with ace Zac Gallen if the D-backs successfully make the playoffs.

We hope you'll join us in the game thread for this afternoon's home finale action!

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY), Arizona Diamondbacks (ARI), MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM (ARI)

Online stream: MLB.tv (out-of-market only)

