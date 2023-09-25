Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Here we are, folks. One final week separates us from now and the end of the Yankees’ 2023 season, with a clear and decisive endpoint as opposed to the looming threat of it ending sometime in October. The Yankees are officially eliminated from postseason contention, and have just a little bit longer to evaluate before the decision-makers have to gather together. And if Aaron Judge’s comments are any indication, he plans to be in the room where it happens this winter when the team retools for 2024.

The big questions, of course, revolve around what moves the team will make to improve the lineup and rotation. Perhaps an unknown, however, is who Judge would prefer the team go after and how much he can convince ownership to open up the purse strings to do so. Until we get a sense of what that could look like, we can only look towards questions that we’ve got a bit of info for — what conclusions can the team make from the small surge the team made in September? Which of the significantly-injured members of the team can be trusted to bounce back next year? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, submit it for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of September 28th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.