Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/24/23

ABC News | The Associated Press: Yesterday’s game between the Yankees and Diamondbacks was postponed due to the rain that drenched the tristate area yesterday. With just a few days left in the season and the D-backs in the midst of the NL Wild Card hunt, the game was rescheduled for Monday afternoon, with Arizona’s originally-scheduled game with the White Sox postponed until Thursday to make room in the calendar.

Unfortunately, rain is also in the forecast for today and tomorrow, so whether these games will actually get in remains to be seen.

Sports Illustrated | Brady Farkas: Party like it’s 2022! Friday night, Aaron Judge took over the ballgame with his second three-homer night in less than a month. In the process, the Captain rewrote the history books, becoming the first Yankee to have two three-homer games in one season and the first player to hit 35 home runs in a season despite missing more than 50 games since Rudy York accomplished the feat in 1937. The wall in Los Angeles should be brought up on charges for robbery, because we lost a shot at another historic home run chase.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: (subscription required) Jasson Domínguez. Anthony Volpe. Austin Wells. Everson Pereira. Oswald Peraza. When the five rookies got together for that picture in Houston before the Yankees sent out a rookie-heavy lineup on the first of September, one Yankee rookie was noticeable for his absence: Oswaldo Cabrera. This year has been an absolute disaster for the player who quickly became a fan favorite with his high-energy attitude and great defense at multiple positions late last season before winning the starting left field job in spring training. Despite the struggles, however, Cabrera has continued to maintain a positive attitude, and that — combined with a meeting with Triple-A hitting coach Trevor Amicone that, after reading about it, made me say, “Why didn’t the major league coaches notice that?” — has allowed him to finish the season on a good note.