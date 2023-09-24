Yankees Social Media Spotlight: The Bionic Martian

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! It’s a rainy weekend here in the Bronx, but that doesn’t mean our favorite Yankees-related people have been sitting in the clubhouse all week waiting for the sun to come out. Let’s see what everyone’s been up to.

The Martian has become bionic

Earlier this week, Yankees top prospect and starting center fielder Jasson Domínguez underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow and install some internal bracing. As disappointing as his injury is for Yankees fans and the organization, there’s at least one person taking everything in stride: The Martian himself, who playfully highlighted on Instagram that he is now “officially bionic.”

Here’s hoping that Jasson sows as much fear and dread as science fiction’s most famous bionic man, Darth Vader, upon his return to the big leagues. For the moment, though, we wish him a speedy and uneventful recovery!

Survivor: Yankees Edition

Throughout the season, the Yankees social media team has been asking the players questions as they walk into the clubhouse in the morning. This week’s question, “Which position group would survive the longest on a deserted island?” is very revealing.

For starters, most players self-select for their own position group, likely thinking that they themselves would be able to carry their group. While I’m inclined to agree with Tommy Kahnle’s assessment that the relievers would be the best — as Tommy Tightpants demonstrates, relievers are the right type of nuts to deal with the monotonous monotony that can be overwhelming in survival cases — I do think IKF’s and Jake Bauers’ contention that utility players’ flexibility on the diamond would help them in a survival situation is, well, misplaced.

More interestingly, though, several players list the catchers as most likely to survive, and all because of Kyle Higashioka. What makes him so useful in a survival situation? Judging from his Instagram, I’m not 100% sure, but his guitar skills have to at least be part of it, right?

CC Sabathia throws batting practice

Last, and certainly not least, we have CC Sabathia throwing batting practice to future Yankees beat reporter Penny Hoch. What an awesome moment.