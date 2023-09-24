Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/24/23

The weather is throwing a wrench in the Yankees’ plans for the penultimate weekend of the season. Yesterday's game was rescheduled for Monday afternoon, and with a storm still working its way through New York City, we very well may need to play a doubleheader tomorrow. These games aren’t exactly of the upmost importance for the Yankees, but the Diamondbacks are locked in a tight NL Wild Card race, so these contests will need to be resolved.

We’ll have you updated on how the schedule plays out, and even if there’s no game today, there will be plenty on the site this Sunday. In the morning, Jeff goes through the games that did happen in the AL on Saturday, and Kevin writes on another Yankees win in the 1998 diary. Also, Estevão discusses the clear reasons the Yankees have to start Michael King in 2024, Noah analyzes some promising signs from Oswaldo Cabrera, and John spins through Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 1:35 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, Arizona Diamondbacks streaming

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Clarke Schmidt the 2024 season in the Yankee rotation?

2. Who will you be rooting for to come out of the AL in the playoffs?