Yankees/Diamondbacks rained out on Saturday

If you live in the New York City area and were thinking about going to the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks matinee on Saturday afternoon, hopefully you didn’t get out the door already.

Over four hours in advance, the Yankees have announced that there will not be a game. It has been rained out, and there is no make-up date just yet.

Today’s Yankees-Diamondbacks game (Saturday, September 23) will not be played due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date. pic.twitter.com/RY6Qjg54ac — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 23, 2023

As noted in the team’s statement, the Aaron Judge 62nd homer bobblehead that they planned to give away today was pushed to April 2024.

With so little time remaining in the 2023 season, it’s unclear when the two teams will play if they’re not doing a doubleheader on Sunday (which probably would have been announced already). Arizona is flying to Chicago after tomorrow’s day game for three against the White Sox, and though they’re off on Thursday, the Yankees will be in Toronto. The D’backs end 2023 with a three-game home set against Houston, while the Yanks fly to Kansas City.

Arizona is in the thick of the NL Wild Card hunt so unless they are eliminated earlier than expected, they might have to fly back to New York on Monday, October 2nd to make this up before the playoffs begin. That’s just me speculating though; we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, enjoy your Saturdays.