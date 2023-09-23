Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/23/23

In the darkest times, a superstar can still shine. That’s what Aaron Judge did on Friday night, clubbing a hat trick of homers as the Yankees cruised to a 7-1 victory over Arizona. Much like Gerrit Cole did on Thursday against Toronto, an all-world player’s talent shined through. We’re just lucky to have him on board!
Since it’s a Saturday en route to sadly inevitable elimination, it’s a relatively quiet day for us on the site — particularly since the Yankees are playing a matinee today. Jake will run through the Rivalry Roundup, and Sam will review the 1998 Yankees rumbling along their season-ending winning streak.
Today’s Matchup:
New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, Arizona Diamondbacks streaming
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO
Venue: Yankee Stadium
Questions/Prompts:
1. What will Aaron Judge’s final home run total be in 2023?
2. Do you still hold a grudge against the Diamondbacks for 2001? Or has there been enough turnover?
