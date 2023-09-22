Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/22/23

We move on to the last home series of the year. It’s a novel one, with the Arizona Diamondbacks coming to town, marking the first time these teams will have played since July of 2019. In their most recent game, Masahiro Tanaka squared off with Zack Greinke. Aaron Hicks hit leadoff for the Yankees, while Edwin Encarnación and Didi Gregorius were the three- and four-hitters. Mike Tauchman and Austin Romine each went deep on that day. This all wasn’t that long ago, and yet it almost seems as if it was from a different lifetime.

This morning, check out Andrew’s recap of last night’s AL action, Matt’s preview of the series with Arizona, and Peter writes the next entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. And in the afternoon, Malachi discusses why we should be hopeful for a 2024 bounceback from Carlos Rodon, Casey comments on the artistry of manager ejections, and I’ll deliver the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, Arizona Diamondbacks streaming

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will 2023 go down as Gerrit Cole’s best season in pinstripes? Or do you think he can surpass it some day?

2. Would you take the Braves or the field to win the NL pennant?