Yankees prospects: Fitts great again but Somerset’s season ends

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 5-4 at Syracuse Mets

2B Wilmer Difo 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB

3B Benjamin Cowles 1-5, 4 K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 3 BB

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, RBI, 3 K

DH Josh Breaux 1-2, K

SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K

RF Aaron Palensky 1-4, HR, RBI, K

CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 3 K

LF Kyle Battle 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB

Mitch Spence 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HR — per Scranton’s twitter, Spence finishes with the second-most K’s in a season in team history

Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)

Matt Bowman 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K — blew a 4-3 lead in the ninth

SPENCETACULAR



Mitch Spence finishes the season with 153 strikeouts for the second most in franchise history, surpassing both Brandon Duckworth ('01) at 150 and Carlton Loewer ('97) at 152 tonight. Spence sits behind Matt Krook, who set the record with 155 strikeouts last… pic.twitter.com/anuWkU5QVh — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 22, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies — Somerset’s season ends with a two-game loss in the Division Series

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB, K

C Ben Rice 0-4

CF Spencer Jones 0-4, K

DH Agustin Ramirez 0-4, 4 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, K

LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K

3B Caleb Durbin 1-3

2B Mickey Gasper 1-2, 2B, BB, K

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, K

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 HR (loss) — really strong season overall, 3.00 ERA

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Jack Neely 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Tanner Myatt 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

RICHARD. FITTS.



The #Yankees No. 12 prospect strikes out the side, featuring the Mets top three prospects, in the 1st inning ️ pic.twitter.com/iCJPMwGvNn — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 21, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over