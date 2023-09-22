 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Fitts great again but Somerset’s season ends

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from September 21st.

By Jake Devin
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 5-4 at Syracuse Mets

2B Wilmer Difo 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB
3B Benjamin Cowles 1-5, 4 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 3 BB
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, RBI, 3 K
DH Josh Breaux 1-2, K
SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 1-4, HR, RBI, K
CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 3 K
LF Kyle Battle 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB

Mitch Spence 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HR — per Scranton’s twitter, Spence finishes with the second-most K’s in a season in team history
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Matt Bowman 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K — blew a 4-3 lead in the ninth

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies — Somerset’s season ends with a two-game loss in the Division Series

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB, K
C Ben Rice 0-4
CF Spencer Jones 0-4, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-4, 4 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K
3B Caleb Durbin 1-3
2B Mickey Gasper 1-2, 2B, BB, K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, K

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 HR (loss) — really strong season overall, 3.00 ERA
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Jack Neely 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Tanner Myatt 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over

