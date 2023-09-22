Yankees prospects: Fitts great again but Somerset’s season ends

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 5-4 at Syracuse Mets
2B Wilmer Difo 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB
3B Benjamin Cowles 1-5, 4 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, 3 BB
1B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, RBI, 3 K
DH Josh Breaux 1-2, K
SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 1-4, HR, RBI, K
CF Nelson Medina 0-4, 3 K
LF Kyle Battle 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB
Mitch Spence 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HR — per Scranton’s twitter, Spence finishes with the second-most K’s in a season in team history
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Matt Bowman 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K — blew a 4-3 lead in the ninth
SPENCETACULAR— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 22, 2023
Mitch Spence finishes the season with 153 strikeouts for the second most in franchise history, surpassing both Brandon Duckworth ('01) at 150 and Carlton Loewer ('97) at 152 tonight. Spence sits behind Matt Krook, who set the record with 155 strikeouts last… pic.twitter.com/anuWkU5QVh
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies — Somerset’s season ends with a two-game loss in the Division Series
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB, K
C Ben Rice 0-4
CF Spencer Jones 0-4, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-4, 4 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K
3B Caleb Durbin 1-3
2B Mickey Gasper 1-2, 2B, BB, K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, K
Richard Fitts 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 HR (loss) — really strong season overall, 3.00 ERA
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Jack Neely 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Tanner Myatt 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
RICHARD. FITTS.— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 21, 2023
The #Yankees No. 12 prospect strikes out the side, featuring the Mets top three prospects, in the 1st inning ️ pic.twitter.com/iCJPMwGvNn
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over
Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over
