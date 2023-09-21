Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/21/23

Michael King: Yay!

Rest of the Yankees: Boooooo.*

*Okay fine, it was nice to see Austin Wells get off the schneid with his first career dinger, but other than that...

Today on the site, Matt will cover the Rivalry Roundup, Andrés will look back on the 15th anniversary (somehow) of the old Yankee Stadium hosting its grand finale, and John will see how the 1998 Yanks rolled on in their final strokes of the glorious season. Later on, Marcus will explain his picks the Yankees’ minor league players of the year for each level.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is there any scenario where you would move Michael King back to the bullpen at the start of 2024?

2. Mike Trout has 1,624 career hits. Will he stay healthy enough to reach 3,000?