Yankees prospects: Scranton stomped in Syracuse

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-14 at Syracuse Mets

C Carlos Narvaez 1-5, RBI, 2 K

RF Franchy Cordero 0-3, BB

RF Kyle Battle 0-0, BB

2B Jamie Westbrook 0-5, throwing error — costly, since it came in that bad sixth

1B Andrés Chaparro 0-4, K

3B Jake Lamb 1-4

DH Josh Breaux 0-4, 2 K

LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K

SS Wilmer Difo 2-4, 2B, RBI, K

CF Nelson Medina 1-4, RBI

Zac Houston 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, balk

Aaron McGarity 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR (loss)

Jesús Liranzo 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Clay Aguilar 0.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP — it was 2-1 in the sixth until Aguilar ushered in the, uh, not-so-good pitching

Michael Gomez 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Ron Marinaccio 0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, HBP — poor Ron :(

Jesús Bastidas 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Put him on second!



Aaron Palensky legs out his 20th double of the year, his first in Triple-A. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/GnY4yh8eca — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 21, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: offday, trailing 0-1 in playoff series vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over