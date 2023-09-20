Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley’s season ends, Somerset’s in jeopardy

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 10-5 at Syracuse Mets

1B Carlos Narvaez 2-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

RF Franchy Cordero 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Jamie Westbrook 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

3B Andrés Chaparro 3-6, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

DH Jake Lamb 1-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB

C Josh Breaux 2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K — short season for him, but he’s turned it on late

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 1 R, 2 K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

CF Nelson Medina 2-5, 1 3B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB



Clayton Beeter 6 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 7 K, 2 HR

Matt Krook 0.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K, throwing error

Josh Maciejewski 2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (win)

If it ain't Breaux, don't fix it.



Jake Lamb and Josh Breaux tally back-to-back bombs in Top 9. It's Breaux's SECOND homer of the night at 101.5 mph off the bat and 369 ft. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Tfc6oRjg2z — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 20, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-9 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Eastern League Division Series, best-of-three. Binghamton leads, 1-0)

SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

C Ben Rice 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K

CF Spencer Jones 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

DH Agustin Ramirez 0-2, 1 K

PH-DH Mickey Gasper 1-2

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, 1 K

2B Caleb Durbin 1-4, 1 K

LF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 K

3B Max Burt 0-2, 2 K

PH Jeisson Rosario 1-1

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-0



Blane Abeyta 3.1 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (loss)

Anderson Munoz 0.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 HR

Zach Messinger 4 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 K — no-one had it in this one

PLAYOFF TREY!



Trey Sweeney opens up the scoring in the Eastern League Playoffs with a two-out home run in the third inning! pic.twitter.com/5QBMrxpmPu — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 19, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-7 at Akron Drive (South Atlantic League Finals, best-of-three. Akron wins, 2-0)

2B Jared Serna 0-4, 3 K

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, 3 K — tough to go out with your top two going 0-8 with six K’s

C Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 K

LF Christopher Familia 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB

1B Rafael Flores 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — briefly-game-tying bomb in the fourth

RF Jared Wegner 0-4, 3 K

DH Anthony Hall 1-4, 1 2B

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB



Cam Schlittler 3 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 6 K

Yorlin Calderon 3 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (loss)

Matt Keating 1 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H

RAFA TIES IT UP WITH A BOMB! pic.twitter.com/qfteXCxpqJ — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 20, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season over

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over