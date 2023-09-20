Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/20/23

It’s safe to say this series did not kick off the way that the Yankees wanted. Needing essentially back-to-back sweeps against Toronto over the next week to stay in the hunt, they laid an egg and scored just a single run while Clarke Schmidt ran into trouble. Oh well, it was a pipe dream at best. At the very least hopefully they close out this homestand strong, for the poor souls who will be in the Stadium if for nothing else. (I’ll be one of those poor souls this weekend.)

While you’re waiting for this rivalry match to get back underway, take a look at what we’ve got set up for today. I’ll start us off with a look at the AL playoff picture, and then Josh puts Gerrit Cole’s season into contrast with Roger Clemens’ Cy-winning 2001 campaign. Matt has the 1998 Diary with an infamous date for fans of Cal Ripken’s iconic streak, and Peter examines Schmidt’s season at large and what he needs to work on to guarantee a starting spot for himself in 2024.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Thoughts on the new plans for the Rays’ stadium in St. Pete? Will it be less cursed than the Trop?

2. Since Shohei Ohtani is only going to be hitting in 2024, who’s on your shortlist for way-too-early MVP frontrunners next year?