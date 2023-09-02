Yankees prospects: Luis Gil returns from Tommy John surgery

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders:: L, 1-2 (10) at Rochester Red Wings — won in the 10th Thursday night; no such luck last night

CF Estevan Florial 1-5, 2B, 4 K

C Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 2 BB, RBI, K — tied game with RBI hit in the eighth to bring in Florial

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, 2B, GIDP — 106.6 mph on double

RF Franchy Cordero 1-4

DH Jamie Westbrook 0-4, K, GIDP

3B Jake Lamb 0-3, BB, fielding error

LF Michael Hermosillo 0-3, BB, K

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-4, GIDP

2B Wilmer Difo 0-3, BB, K

Will Warren 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K — the pitching prospect’s best start yet at Triple-A!

Anthony Misiewicz 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, pickoff

Nick Ramirez 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Michael Gomez 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K — threw away a bunt in the bottom of the 10th for an error to allow the winning run, whoops

Will Warren tossed six shutout innings ❌



6.0 IP // 1 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 6 K // 4.44 ERA #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/6jMjnW21Du — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) September 2, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 2-1 at Portland Sea Dogs

2B Caleb Durbin 2-4, 2B, 2 CS, HBP — not a good night on the basepaths for Somerset

DH Ben Rice 0-5, 4 K

CF Spencer Jones 0-3, BB

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2 K

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, 2B, K

1B Mickey Gasper 2-2, BB, RBI, SB, CS, HBP

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, RBI, K, SF

3B Max Burt 0-3, BB, K — excellent catch behind third

SS Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, K, sacrifice

Matt Sauer 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 11 K (win) — punchies abound last night, evidently

Josh Maciejewski 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

Simply OverSAUERed @Yankees No. 25 prospect Matt Sauer was dominant tonight.



6.2 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 0 BB | 11 K

96 pitches (60 strikes) pic.twitter.com/tixpYsKwcO — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 2, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-3 at Wilmington Blue Rocks

DH Anthony Hall 1-3, BB, K

SS Jared Serna 1-4

LF Christopher Familia 1-4, RBI, K

C Antonio Gomez 2-3, RBI, SF

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, BB

1B Spencer Henson 1-4, K

CF Cole Gabrielson 0-3, K, CS, HBP (picked off)

RF Jared Wegner 1-4, 2B, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, K, 2 errors (fielding, throwing)

Zach Messinger 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 2 WP, HBP (loss)

Clay Aguilar 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K, pickoff

Shane Gray 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Gettin' the party started with an RBI single from Familia! pic.twitter.com/VSlkcm5RXj — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) September 1, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 7-5 vs. St. Lucie Mets

SS George Lombard Jr. 0-2, 2 BB, GIDP, fielding error — top 2023 pick has had better days

2B Roc Riggio 0-4, K, throwing error

CF Jackson Castillo 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K — first pro homer (348 feet) for undrafted free agent out of College of Southern Nevada

C Omar Martinez 0-4, K, 2 throwing errors

3B Kiko Romero 1-3, BB, K

1B Dylan Jasso 0-4, GIDP

DH Nelson Medina 2-3, 2B, BB

RF Tayler Aguilar 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, SB

LF Daury Arias 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, SB

Luis Gil 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K — fastball got as high as 98.5 mph and averaged 96.1, used all four other pitches, too; first pro appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2022!

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP

Hayden Merda 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 K (win)

Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K

Adam Stone 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Alex Bustamente 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

good start thank god healthy https://t.co/JgDBN8eVe4 — Luis Gil (@thegil81) September 2, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season over

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season over