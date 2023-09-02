Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/2/23

Jasson Domínguez, huh? That was something. For all the pressure that’s been on this kid from the day he signed a pro contract as the top international free agent in his class, he also had to deal with facing a future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander. The man did not care and I can’t stop smiling. No matter what happens with Domínguez from here on out, we’ll always remember the pure joy from last night. Baseball rules.

Today on the site, I’ll handle the Rivalry Roundup, Noah will examine what’s been going on with DJ LeMahieu’s mini-power surge, and Sam will check in with the 1998 Yankees. Later on, Malachi will offer up thoughts on Domínguez and Austin Wells’ MLB debuts.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. We asked yesterday and Jasson delivered, so now we’ll ask for the other guys. Who goes deep first between Austin Wells and Everson Pereira?

2. Last night notwithstanding, are we stuck in another season where the Astros annoyingly win another pennant?