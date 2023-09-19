Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Yankees have a 76-74 record in the 2023 campaign. Considering the expectations before the start of the season, it has been a horrible year that will, barring a miracle, result in an elimination from playoff contention sometime in the next week.

However, if we consider where this team was after their ninth loss in a row on August 22nd (which took their record to 60-65), they are in much better shape now. Since August 23rd, the Bombers have gone 16-9, tied for the third-best record in the majors over that span. Too little, too late? Absolutely.

Still, everything is about perspective in life. That run of quality play has the Yanks with a tiny chance of shocking the world and making the playoffs, even if it’s still almost impossible at this point. Perhaps it would be more appropriate and realistic to try and predict whether the team will finish with a positive record or if they will have their first campaign below-.500 since 1992 — a strange season I discussed at length about a month ago.

That year, New York went 76-86 and finished tied for fourth in the AL East division, 20 games behind the eventual World Series champion Blue Jays. This time, they have 12 games left and all kinds of different possibilities given their current record and the foes on deck: Toronto (six games in total), Arizona, and Kansas City to close out the campaign. The former two are contending for Wild Card spots, while the Royals are on pace for the worst season in franchise history.

If you feel adventurous, vote in the poll below: will the Yankees finish above .500? Will they have a losing season for the first time in 31 years? There is a third option, too: finishing with a .500 record, or exactly at 81-81. Make your voice heard and participate in the poll.