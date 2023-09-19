Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/19/23

North Jersey | Pete Caldera: The Yankees made a rare midseason change with their coaching staff this season, evidence to an admission that Brian Cashman would later make that this year has been a “disaster.” More may soon be on the way once the offseason begins, as the team has avoided making significant changes to the decision-makers and training staff involved with the team but now faces a major crossroad the likes of which they haven’t seen in ages. It’s highly unlikely that either Cashman or manager Aaron Boone will exit, at least this offseason, but consider the rest of the coaches on the hot seat.

NY Daily News | Gary Phillips (subscription required): CC Sabathia was on hand in the Stadium recently, and he was asked about a host of issues facing the Yankees. Sabathia had some sage advice for the struggling Carlos Rodón and some thoughts about his former teammate Luis Severino as he faces his upcoming free agency. On top of that, Sabathia put his hat in Gerrit Cole’s corner for the Cy Young race, calling him the one consistent bright spot in an otherwise weary season for New York.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: The Yankees’ farm system has undergone a lot of change over the past year, and one of the biggest high-risers in their rankings has been Drew Thorpe. Thorpe was drafted in 2022 and jumped all the way up to Double-A this season, though he only got a handful of starts there before a shoulder issue shut him down. Overall though, his numbers were excellent, to the point where he is a finalist for the minor league Pitcher of the Year award. He won’t start 2024 breaking camp with the team, but look for him to make a push to make the majors next year.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Harrison Bader had a disappointing end to his Yankees tenure and was claimed by the Reds at the end of August, jumping into the NL Wild Card race. While the Reds are still in the thick of it, unfortunately Bader hasn’t been able to help much, slashing .161/.235/.194 since the trade and now going down with a groin strain. It’s a tough luck situation for the outfielder who caught lightning in a bottle when he jumped into the postseason for the Yanks last season, but maybe he can repeat that if the Reds hold on in the chase for that seventh playoff spot.