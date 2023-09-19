Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/19/23

We’ve arrived at the final homestand of the season. The circumstances aren’t at all what most of us expected, with the Yankees likely needing a couple of sweeps of this week to even get in the playoff conversation. Even if the situation is disappointing, we’d do well to enjoy these last home games, as I’m sure we’ll be wishing for them come winter.

The series with Toronto will get kicked off at seven eastern, so we’ll have plenty of content for ahead of the game. In the morning, Marcus will run down the week that was on the farm, with the minor league season ambling to a close, while Alex will give some analysis of Luke Weaver, who provided a spot start over the weekend in Pittsburgh. Also, John writes another entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, and Matt writes in the 1923 Yankees diary, looking at that historic club’s month of September. And in the afternoon, Esteban gives some shine to DJ LeMahieu in his At-Bat of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you had to pick now, which Yankee veteran that disappointed this year is most likely to bounce back in 2024?

2. Who’s in the lead for the NL Cy Young?